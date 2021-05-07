Corona: Italy is now fighting the economy

– Worldwide – Kuldeep Karia

– Automation has increased since Kovid, with the idea of ​​universal basic income becoming more relevant.

The advantage of fighting against Corona to the whole world is that we can learn from the experience of other countries. The whole thing is different whether we want to learn or not. For example, Kerala learned a lesson from Italy’s oxygen crisis. Good experiences of each other can be of use to each other. We are not experiencing learning outcomes. Currently, 30 out of every 100 cases registered in the world are from India. I mean maybe the figures are hidden. It is interesting to know what is going on with Kovid right now in other countries.

It is the duty of the government to be kind to its citizens. If someone has zuzu, try to take something from him and give it to him what he does not have. Especially when an epidemic like Corona has hit the middle class and the poor. In the United States, Biden’s government is committed to doing so. Joe Bidd has unveiled the ide 1.3 trillion social package. It is the largest social package after 150. These include schemes like free medicine and treatment for children, free community college, family leave. Who is a rich man. People with income above 1 1 million in a year are subject to 7.5 percent income tax.

This tax rate may seem unfair, but it is not. It is now necessary to implement such rates. Who is the tycoon Because automation has robbed many people of jobs, cheap medicine, cheap housing have now become the duty of governments around the world. The concept of universal basic income is to be introduced now. The government gives money to those who are unemployed. High tax is levied on those who are very rich. It is no longer possible for everyone to get a job. Automation has increased since the epidemic.

The number of passengers from Singapore to China is huge, but the government there has been able to stop Corona as it wakes up. The situation is completely normal at present. Of course, there is a constant flow of people. If they have to go out then people have to update on the government app first. People there are also protesting, but as long as there is an epidemic, they have accepted it. If they want to go to public places, they still have to register beforehand. This is because no more than a certain number of people are allowed in public places. Foreign workers working in Singapore cannot even go out of their home without asking their employer.

The third wave of Pakistan Corona has started. Corona had 18,000 active cases in March, which has now increased eightfold. Poverty is such that even if Imran Khan wants, he cannot lockout. His story is similar to India. After the second wave of Corona, the Pakistanis were completely silenced. Did not wear a mask. Social distance not seen. Religious bigotry has ruined this country. If he had shown such bigotry towards science, where would he be today?

Corona overthrew the government in Italy. The newly-appointed Prime Minister Mario Draghi has unveiled a package of 200 billion to stabilize the economy. The money is coming from the European Union. For this, it has to follow the terms of the European Union. Surely if the Italian economy is still sitting then why is it not believed? Even after the end of Corona, the fight to preserve the economy is going to be very long lasting for all the countries of the world.

Kovid has complete control in Israel. Not a single patient died of Kovid last week. Emergency has been declared in Japan. Bars and shopping malls have closed. Even after the case of Corona in Chile, it is not ready to open its border. In the United States, the Centers for Disease Control has changed the rules for masks. People who have been vaccinated will not need to wear masks. Yes, he has to wear masks in crowded places and stadiums.

The controversial Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been approved by the US government. It is still being investigated whether it causes blood clots. The United States will donate 60 million doses of AstraZeneca resin to poor countries. It is something like giving an increased snack to beggars. The vaccine has been rejected in the US, so it is meant to spread to poor countries. Why should we forget that rice helped us under PL2?

Global Highlights …

– China has started construction of International Space Station. Three international space stations are to be built under the project. The first of these will be in 202. Tinhe means Harmony of Heaven. It will be one-fifth the size of the current International Space Station.

– China’s leaked census report shows that China’s population is declining. The population decline began much earlier than the communist rulers had anticipated.

– According to the latest census report, the population of the United States was recorded at 2.18 million on April 6, 2020. In the last 10 years, the population has grown by 7.5 percent, the slowest ever.

– Britain’s Northern Ireland Prime Minister Erlen Foster has resigned. After Brexit, a border dispute arose between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland over the flow of goods. Northern Ireland is thus a part of Britain, but its people are ethnically linked to the Republic of Ireland. There is no end to such dirty politics.

– Oxygen bottle burst in a hospital during treatment for Corona in Iraq. At least 30 people were killed in the blast.

The family of Samsung’s late chairman Li Kuan Yew will pay 11 billion in inheritance taxes. This would be the largest inheritance tax in human history. His paintings of Salvador Dali, Claude Monet and Pablo Picasso will be donated to the National Museum of Korea and other organizations.