Journalism Zindabad: Chinese dictatorial Murdabad

The work of separating truth from untruth is not the same as distilling grain from grain, it is like finding grain from grain. This work is very difficult. Award-winning journalists are very lucky. Otherwise, most of the truth-statements are imprisoned. Because they are working to break the imaginary image created by the rulers by showing the real scene to the people. Thus most governments in the world object to journalists, but where the power of rulers is unlimited, where there is dictatorship, a species called journalist is not preferred at all.

Who is this journalist, a person who loves his city, his village, his motherland. Who loves her like a cutie. He hates disasters in his own city, village, state or country. Journalists often get caught up in a dispute between the public and the government. Because speaking their truth blows the sweet sleep of the public. Who cares if sweet sleep flies away. It also dislikes him because he has not revealed the true face of the rulers. Especially when it comes to the officials of countries like China or Saudi Arabia.

A female journalist from China tried to find out the truth about the demon born in the city of Wuhan. The name of this person is Zhangzan. The Chinese government has sentenced him to four years imprisonment in a court. Even in a democratic country like India, if a politician does not like to tell the truth and write the truth, then why should there be so much freedom in a dictator empire like China.

In China too, some men have fallen. At a time when the dance of Corona’s death began in China and the rest of the world was unaware of it, he boldly reported and presented the true picture to the world. Zhang shared photos of China’s bustling streets and hospitals with patients flowing around the world via social media.

The death from corona in China is completely false. Due to clever journalists like Zhang Zhan, little has come to the fore. The Chinese government could not handle the Koro epidemic. He knew that the paper would burst. He knew that his negligence would be exposed. The truth will be leaked. Authorities had already warned doctors and whistleblowers. Stay in the measurement. The threat was made in mandarin, meaning you would appear otherwise.

Due to the persecution of these people, the truth was not revealed in time and more than 1.5 million people died in the world. Eight crore people fell ill. Yet this epidemic is not taking the name of stopping. After his arrest, Zhang was detained for eight months. As he was being produced in the court of Shanghai, his courageous supporters gathered outside the court and shouted slogans. Zhang uploaded some videos to YouTube shouting rebellion against the mismanagement of the epidemic. Such as interviewing local citizens, their own remarks, video of cremation, video of railway station, hospital, Wuhan Institute of Virology.

After being detained, he started a hunger strike. His lawyer complained in court that the police gave him mandatory food through a tube. By December, his health had deteriorated. Such as headache, abdominal pain, dizziness, low BP, throat infection. The complaint had no effect on the court.

Prosecutors also demanded live streaming of the case. The same court, a puppet of the Chinese government, also rejected the demand. Zhang’s sentence has created outrage among the freedom of journalists, writers and speech activists around the world. Like Zhang, journalists such as Feng Bin, Chen Kushi and Li Jehua were also arrested. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. In April, Lee appeared in a YouTube video and said he had been sent to the Paran Quarantine Center. Chen was later released. He is not ready to say anything because of fear.

According to the IFG, 20 journalists are killed every year in the world. These are recorded figures. There is no such thing as an unknown statistic. In the last three decades, 4.5 journalists have been killed in the world. Jamal Khashoggi was murdered in 2012 at the Saudi Arabian Embassy in Turkey.

The IFJ publishes a list of the most dangerous countries for journalists every year. Mexico has topped this list in the last three years. In 2020, there were 18 journalists killed. Arturo Alva, news anchor for the Multi Medios Channel Six, was killed by gunmen on October 9, 2020, in Chiudad Hurez, Mexico. Pakistan comes second. In 2020, five journalists were killed there. Saeed Sheikh kills American journalist Daniel Pearl. Sheikh was initially sentenced to death, but was later overturned.

Three journalists were killed in India in 2020. It is with great regret that we are sitting with Afghanistan, Iraq and Nigeria on this issue. The murder of Gauri Lankesh in 2012 caused much controversy.

The IFJ says that there has been no significant decrease in the number of journalists killed in the last 30 years. Malalai Mewand, a female journalist, was assassinated in Afghanistan on December 10, 2020. Who is at a loss for journalists? The people of that place. To kill a journalist means to kill the voice of the people. If the public does not wake up for the spontaneous journalist, then a time will come when the public will have to register their pain, but there will be no newspaper or channel to record his scream.

The journalist is mad that he is in the business of revealing the truth instead of doing business. If you want to know the truth, then this madness should be promoted. The Corona epidemic has better explained the importance of journalism. UNESCO Director General Audrey Azule said that the journalist works to tell the truth to the people. It also helps us differentiate between truth and falsehood.