Get Trump, Welcome Biden

– Biden has a big challenge, especially to balance the inequalities prevalent in American society

In the 70-year history of American democracy, only two presidents have been impeached. What has happened twice in the last 12 months in 20 years. Donald Trump has become the first US president to seek impeachment twice. The Senate has not yet convicted him as of this writing. The way Trump supporters attacked Capitol Hill proves that the world’s oldest democracy is in disarray. There is an urgent need to rejuvenate it.

The FBI has such a keen eye that it has a record of how many leaves it carries in the world. It is a ridiculous incident for the US State Department, for its police, for its intelligence agencies, if they have been planning an attack under their noses in the US for a long time. This is like a theft in Jagat Jamdar’s house. Institutions also become weak when the ruler is weak. An example of how to become weak in America is found.

America’s biggest enemy today is not China, it is the American erasure. Sometimes ego feels good. Everyone likes it. All are praising, as it is, greetings. Gradually, that ego becomes heavy on itself. The hand feels good until it burns the other one, but in the end the same hand gets stuck and burns itself.

Extreme success is not digestible for anyone. The great America we are talking about is America, created by cleaning up the Red Indians of America. If you watch Hollywood western movies, you will be able to understand how the minds of these people are prepared. In those films, the redhead is depicted as wild and demonized. Member of whites. Like we call the forest dwellers and the farmers Naxalites and annoy them. America has to accept more than a thousand points, accept that it welcomes talents from all over the world, it has to accept that it has created a free society, but all this only in the last 20-30 years Has happened. While its racist roots are hundreds of years old. Welcoming migrants to their country was a corporate dream. White Americans would not have benefited if it had economic benefits, but Americans who believed in white supremacy never considered redheads, Latino, African, or Indian-Americans as their counterparts. As long as the American economy was booming, he had no objection, because this superiority of white Christian Americans had come to the surface.

Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated. His ideas were praised all over the world, he was called Gandhi of America, but blacks were never given equal status in America. It is not common to sit on the bus seat. The real similarity is. No society is perfect. Neither do Americans. There should be a moral pressure on every society. It is the job of celebrities, social workers, leaders to keep the pressure on. Society becomes dangerous when it is not ashamed to discriminate in public. The same thing has happened in America. Donald Trump worked to make Americans feel a little better, a little more shy. Worked on making Nephut. The capitol Hill attack saw the extent of Naphtai.

When the police have a soft attitude towards the militant organization, they do not take action against it, they are slow to take action and if they do so, they are very loose. The attitude of the security forces towards the attackers on the US Parliament was extremely poor. This reflects the intensity of the American psyche over the past four years. Other than Trump, the promise to rot in another democracy in the world. How many years it will take, how much it will come out, whether it will come out or not is also a matter of investigation.

Even though Hollywood is making big sermons and pro-black positive films, the Oscar-winning films, America, have not changed much. Blacks have died in Corona, not whites, and treatment has been discriminated against. Blacks are also more likely to be caught in crime. Death of more blacks in police custody. In other words, the police kill him in the remand room. All this is happening in 21st century America. Where Elon Musk and Bill Gates live in America.

In the historic votes he received in the election, Donald Trump gave the census data of the shameless elites of America. It shows how divided America is. This division is as difficult as the actual division of America during the reign of Abraham Lincoln. Probably more than this. Because there was no social media then.

Twitter, Facebook pretended to block Trump’s social media account, but where were these companies when Trump openly spread hate. Where were these tech giants until Trump’s striptease lasted for four or five years? She was there and doing her business with fun.

According to a survey, when a person is provoked, he or she sends more messages on social media. The outbreak of my messages on social media increases as the movement spreads. People like to comment and post. This means that social media shops run more in an atmosphere of excitement and fear. Social media companies thrive when a leader is provoking. He has done business in many countries of the world including India.

We expect from these companies that if our privacy is not violated, then we are indeed childish. We are children. These companies also represent the same American mite that was initially talked about.

The American mite needs to get down. No matter how good Biden is, there is not much he can do. Trump is leaving, Biden is in power. Now history is witness to the extent to which they can reduce the prevalence of negativity in America. Trump says what people used to say Get Lost 2020, Get Lost.