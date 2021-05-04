From Vaccine to Mohsin: Such a Time Occasionally Occurs

Strange incidents are happening one after the other. With news that the Corona vaccine is now available, Western countries are also showing interest in securing the first batch. Donald Trump says I’m ready to leave the White House if Electoral College declares Biden the winner. It is as if a billionaire husband is suddenly talking about giving up his fortune and going into the forest. Power struggles are not new in small countries, but it is amazing that such a situation has arisen in a superpower like the United States. Russia threatens America, kills Iranian nuclear scientist; On one hand the epidemic is spreading its terror and on the other side there is political upheaval. Such a time rarely comes.

Mohsin Fakhrizade was the father of Iran’s nuclear program. He was compared to Robert Oppenheimer. Oppenheimer is the scientist who created the world’s first atomic bomb under the Manhattan Project. When Fakhrizadeh was killed, he was accompanied by guards. This shows how important they were to Iran. The way he was killed sounded like a Mossad-style attack. There is also the question of how fragile Iran’s security is, or whether its top scientist will be killed despite having bodyguards present.

There was a time when the Shia-Sunni warring nations were united against Israel. Today Sunni nations are becoming pro-Israel and their Iran has become their common enemy. China is now the mouthpiece of Iran and Pakistan, raising its voice for Muslim interests. Both countries seem to use the mic if there is true or perceived atrocity on Muslims anywhere in the world. Furthermore, while Uygar Muslims are being wiped out by China, both countries remain silent. Blessed is his righteousness.

This whole mess has been caused by the stupidity of Donald Trump. Barack Obama joined Iran’s nuclear program by signing the nuclear deal. In 2014, Trump rejected it and indirectly allowed Iran to gain unlimited nuclear power. To maintain the balance of power in the Middle East, first the head of the Iranian army, Qasim Sulemani, was assassinated, and then Mohsin Farizadeh. This work has been done to ensure that the balance of power in the Middle East is not disturbed.

Trump is aware. If Biden wanted to bring Iran under the nuclear program, it would be difficult for him now. There is no guarantee that Israel will carry out the murders, but those who have done so have done so with great chance. He knows that there is a transition going on in America. He has taken full advantage of this transition period of power transfer. During this transition, heat is also increasing between China-Australia and America-Russia. He does not even remember that the Corona epidemic is taking thousands of wickets every day.

People have their lives in vaccines. They are waiting for the vaccine to arrive, when they will be immune and when they can compete as before. Experts say that even after vaccination, they will not be able to compete overnight as before. The biggest challenge will be the delivery of the vaccine first, followed by its side effects. The end of 202 is about to be pierced after piercing these two rooms. Scientists have also expressed fears that the corona virus may be immune to the vaccine and may be more potent. If this happens then there will be another big question.

The question of the question is also about the economy. The economies that are closing down are booming, but communication is not as good as it used to be. This is due to the effect on imports and exports. This is also one of the reasons why the cost of people is low. In particular, the economy which relied only on tourism has collapsed. Middle Eastern nations, which once had a mustache, have slowed due to a drop in demand for crude. Even in the Middle East, after the 2008 recession, there was an effort to develop tourism by not relying solely on petrol revenue. In Corona, there is no hope in that direction either. Amidst all this, it is surprising that countries have time and money to fight.

Transition is going on not only in America but all over the world. Get clever ideas when the world will come out of it and return to normal.

Global Highlights …

– Pakistani media has asked very legitimate questions. Pakistan is trying to project itself as the leader of Muslim countries, a scapegoat for Muslims, but their sectarianism is very selective. He is raising his voice for the Muslims of France, but is silent on the oppression of Uygar Muslims in China. Hail to such selective righteousness.

– It is now common in the United States to die between 500 and 1,000 people a day from Corona. At the time of writing, the total number of Corona cases is 1,3,8,613. On an average, one lakh patients suffer from corona every day. Getting Biden out of this epidemic will be Biden’s biggest challenge.

– There is a huge rift within the Communist Party in Nepal. That. Tensions between PS Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dal Prachanda have increased. Chinese Ambassador Hou Yankee does not want the Communist Party to collapse to serve its interests. So they have started the effort. In response, Nepal’s PM Oli hit a needle and said, “Stop banging my head in my party, we will resolve our dispute ourselves.”

– People have fever, China has fever. Its scientists are claiming that the corona has spread from parts of India to the world. According to a report by Sun, scientists at the Shanghai Institute for Biological Sciences are doing the same. Earlier, he blamed the United States for spreading Corona.

– What happens if there is a certainty in the mind? Nisha Rao has become the first transgender lawyer of Pakistan. At one time she was begging and filling her stomach. He also obtained a license from the Karachi Bar Association for legal practice.

– Kim Jong Un is bored as soon as Corona spreads in North Korea. It has banned the import of goods from abroad. A businessman and an officer who violated the ban were hanged. A hacker from there attacked the British company Estrogenica to get the vaccine information.