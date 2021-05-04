From Myanmar to Russia: a world in turmoil

– Aung San Suu Kyi turned a blind eye to the Rohingya massacre created by the army to save Myanmar’s democracy, what did they finally get?

Cleanliness of the instrument. This is a truth that can never be denied. It is eternal. Gandhiji spoke of truth and non-violence. Do you want to do well yet, what equipment do you have for it? Which path are you going on? This is all very important. Even if the equipment is bad, the good works done do not turn into evil. Aung San Suu Kyi would be the most intelligent at this time.

For decades he led the pro-democracy movement. For this he remained in jail for 15 years. Democracy finally came to Myanmar from the comfort of the military. This was indeed a clever move by the Myanmar government to succumb to international pressure. He placed a condition that the army reserve 5% seats in Myanmar’s parliament. In this way, he kept his strong foot in politics. 5% seats are sufficient to influence any government decision. If the opposition and the army representatives are found, the strength will reach about 90 per cent. This equation makes any government inefficient.

After years of struggle, Suu Kyi must be tired, but she accepted a crippled democracy. Democracy was accepted under the aegis of the army. Suu Kyi’s greed for power or compromise was so great that she remained silent about the Rohingya massacre by the military and police. If Myanmar’s democracy survives, it will have to survive that way. He also defended the military in all international fora. What did the army give them? Coup or something? If we look at it this way, Suu Kyi spoils the Bay of Bava. It also lost the prestige it gained internationally and the army also revolted.

So much so that it still holds a place in the hearts of the people of Myanmar. Millions of Burmese people have taken to the streets in protest against the coup. He has demanded that Suu Kyi be brought back to power. Demand for the restoration of democracy. The military says Suu Kyi won the previous election by a landslide. However the army could not provide any proof like Donald Trump. Myanmar’s throne has a stick-like handle.

The military has shut down the Internet. Facebook, Twitter, Insta have been blocked. Because he knows the power of social media. They have seen how social media has changed power in many countries in the last decade and a half. By shutting down the internet, they could not suppress the voice of the public. In 2006, a large number of Buddhist monks staged a protest against the army in Myanmar. They were demanding democracy. The biggest exhibitions since then are currently taking place. However, no one can say with certainty what the result will be.

Russia is currently performing against Vladimir Putin and in support of Alexey Navalny. In the past, if the public protested, the rulers would have to relinquish power. This is difficult to do now. Because governments now have a thousand times more electricity than before due to technology and weapons. Nevertheless, Myanmar and Russia’s performances are predictable.

Presently, the fire of discontent is at its peak all over the world. Hence the four-core protest is going on. Donald Trump’s supporters have recently held violent protests in Washington, including an attack on an unmanned parliament building. This is fine until Donald Trump’s supporters hit the streets, but he was desperate to attack Parliament.

The black movement began in America before the election when a black man named George Floyd was killed. In Hong Kong, pro-democracy protests continue, with the Chinese government cracking down on them.

The peasant movement has been going on in Delhi for months, breaking the hive of controversies of American singer Rihanna and young Swedish activist Greta Thornberg. The demonstration was organized by students appointing Turkish dictator King Tayyib Adoya as the political man of the Turkish University. Police arrested 12 students.

Martin Luther King Jr. said, injustice is a threat to justice anywhere. I do not know how many unions will reach Kashi after so many protests but at least they will be satisfied to raise their voice against injustice. This quote from the French writer La Rochelle is a tribute to good and evil to those who take advantage of opposition and favor with the authorities rather than the public.

Wherever there is protest, it is like tying the words of Mahatma Gandhi together. In this day and age when the gap closes, no country can afford to behave like a frog. Sometimes seeing oneself with the eyes of another brings freshness.

Global Highlights …

* Donald Trump made a rope on the go. The duty imposed on the import of aluminum from the United Arab Emirates was lifted. If the bid has restored it. The reason for this, he said, is that if the tariff on steel from the United Arab Emirates does not remain the same, domestic production will be affected.

* Pat Buttigig has been appointed Minister of Transport in the Biden administration. He is the first US gay to reach the rank of cabinet minister.

* Tanzania has decided not to vaccinate the public against Kovid-12. “We don’t think the vaccine will work,” said their president, John Magufuli. He advised the people of Tanzania to resort to traditional medicine.

* A recent study found that the AstraZeneca vaccine could reduce corona prevalence by up to 3%. European medicine has approved the Estrogenica vaccine for everyone over 18 years of age. France and Germany have refused to vaccinate people over the age of five. Poland is over 50 and Switzerland has not yet approved it.

* China has tested anti ballistic missiles that can intercept any country’s missiles from the air. It is speculated that it has been tested to intercept India’s Agni-P missile.