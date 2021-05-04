Foreign vibrations of the peasant movement

There are millions of Indians and people of Indian origin living outside India. People of Indian origin are no longer citizens here, but they are emotionally attached to the land here. His strings with us have become stronger. That is why when there is a movement in India, our diaspora brothers also feel the vibration. The echo of the ongoing peasant movement in Delhi was also heard on foreign lands.

The first thing that has been said about the connection of the Four is that it has tried to mislead the peasant movement by spreading false news. Now the movement is going on on the ground as well as on social media. A fake news was spread that the newly elected US Vice President Kamla Harris was supporting the peasant movement. A tweet circulated in his name reads, “We are amazed at the way the Indian government is clamping down on farmers opposing the new law.” This new law will endanger their livelihood. The Government of India should talk openly on this issue instead of using water canon or tear gas.

Not a single thing written in the tweet is wrong. What’s wrong is that no such statement was made by Kamala Harris. Kamala Harris’s team has also described the tweet as fake. It was originally tweeted by Canadian lawmaker Jack Harris. Canada is home to a large number of Sikhs. There is also a good number of Sikh MPs in the government there.

Native Canadians view him with great respect. The current Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also stands with him. Trudeau also gave a statement on the peasant movement. He expressed concern over the harassment of farmers by the police. This was finalized by the Government of India and the Canadian Ambassador also issued a summons to India on the issue. He may have given a statement to please the Indians and Sikhs living in Canada.

Another tweet showed Sikhs protesting the removal of Article 30. It states that Article 30 was opposed in the peasant movement. This tweet has been retweeted thousands of times. The cyber cell of the ruling party has made reasonable efforts to spread it.

This picture is from the year 2014 and it has nothing to do with the farmers movement. The leaders of the opposition as well as the leaders of the opposition are spreading some images which have nothing to do with the peasant movement. Mahatma Gandhi’s principle of instrumental purification has been called a hoax by everyone. People who are on the side of lies are using false information, even those who are on the side of truth.

Outside India, the peasant movement has also received a lot of support through demonstrations. Demonstrations took place in front of the Indian Embassy in London. In a letter to Foreign Secretary Dominic Robb, signed with six British MPs with India, he wrote that the government should repeal three recently passed bills. We are ready to discuss this issue with the Prime Minister. Signatures for the letter include Labor, Conservatives and Scottish National Party MPs.

Hundreds of Sikh Americans rallied in America. The flywheel blocked the road to the Indian embassy in San Francisco. Hundreds of protesters gathered in Indianapolis. Overseas Indians know that it is not going to save the farmers from opening the doors of the corporate.

On the contrary, they will from time to time become farm muzzlers. India will return to where it was years ago. Then is there any Vinoba movement again Bhoodan? Kneeling again? Capitalism cannot solve every problem. On the contrary, it creates inequality between rich and poor. If agricultural incorporation has not been successful anywhere in the world, how can it be done in India?

In the coming days, it would not be surprising if the voice for the peasant movement is also raised from other parts of the world. Earlier, Anna Hazare’s movement also received support from all over the world. An Indian from Indiana told the truth that farmer is the soul of India and we have to protect our soul.

Agri, but it is also to be seen that some people who go on to do this do not pursue their personal interests. A complaint has also surfaced that Khalistan flags were waved in a demonstration in support of farmers in London. If the separatists take advantage of the peasant movement, there will be a huge loss. The peasant movement is very powerful. Therefore, not only the separatists, people of different parties, people of different ideologies will try to take advantage of this.

With the movement going on in Delhi, now globally, peasant leaders have to keep a close watch to see that no one survives in the fire of their movement either at home or abroad.

Global Highlights …

