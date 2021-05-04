Dear Santa, Send us the money so that we can pay the bill

There is a very good fun compassionate operation going on in America. The operation was conducted by Santa. The children write letters to Santa Claus. Post. The Department of Posts reads the letters. The donor will go out of their way to give the requested item or gift and with the help of which the child’s wish will be fulfilled. The USPS, the US Postal Service began operations in 1918 and continues to this day. It was introduced by Postmaster General Frank Hitchcock. The children write a letter to Santa Claus at the North Pole address. The kids had a great time. Every year as Christmas drew closer, letters began to pile up. The postal department also began to enjoy playing this game full of pity.

This year the postal department is putting all the letters online. Donors should read those letters and if they wish to fulfill someone’s wish, they should fill in the registration form and adopt any letters or letters. He has also been given a special number on the letter. The item requested in the letter should be sent to the local post office. Local post office workers trace the child’s address by letter number and gift a Santa Claus at their home. The donor is neither given the identity nor the address of the child. People who have money will do all these activities.

Now that’s the thing for which I fussed so much. The letters the children have written to Santa Claus this time are tearful. Children usually ask for chocolate, PlayStation, camcorders or toys, but this time what they ask for is the Kovid-12 claw mark.

A child has written. Dear Santa, My name is Yadhira. I am 11 years old. Give us the money so that we can pay the monthly bill. Many children have written, Dear Santa, to do something so that the mother is no longer ill. Mother should not get sick this year so that she can take care of me. Dana Nachman has produced a documentary on the Dear Santa project. He said that there are a lot of letters that could be an entire film on children demanding bed and food.

If this is the case with the children of the world’s largest economy, what will be the situation in India? We don’t talk about core issues there either. Our compassion has dried up. As of 2015, one in six children in the United States currently live in poverty. The situation of the children is very pathetic after the way in which Yamraj turned tide in America during the Corona era. Children are asking for groceries instead of chocolate and cake this time. Asking for drug money.

“This year, I want to end Kovid-18,” Jasmine wrote. The climate is controlled, world peace is established and I get an Xbox. Some children have demanded that the corona be gone, while some children have wanted to be given masks to wear on Christmas.

Jonah writes, Dear Santa, I don’t want anything this time. I just do a favor. Kovid-12 ran and healed the world. Thank you. (The US Postal Service still won’t do anything to give gifts. Fulfilling such a wish is beyond their reach. Yes, they may need to pray to the Almighty.)

Corona raised children. This time they are putting their desire aside and talking about the need of the family. Gifts have started coming in from October. 15,000 letters have been received so far. The postal department has accepted lettering by 15 December.

These letters will be used as a document when writing history. This is an impeccable proof of what life was like in America in 2020. One daughter wrote, Dear Santa, the only dead work in my family by my step. Due to Kovid-12, they can no longer work hard. All their money goes towards rent and bills. They say that I am writing a letter to my brothers, but I want to surprise them.

Has Corona reached the North Pole, written a tabloid named Nah from Florida? If not, then you are lucky. “Even if my job is gone, we’ll find a way to celebrate Christmas,” Dad said.

Five-year-old Andy from California penned Ravada, wishing Kovid had gone and we backed out.

The state of the world is very fragile. Now is not the time to fight. It is a time for mutual warmth and love spread. It is time to dump him and move on. The time has come to help the financially needy. It is time for humanity to flourish. It is time to spread compassion.

