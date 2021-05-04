– Quote from Mark Twain, who says that cigarettes cannot be left, I have given up a thousand times. Same is the condition of the army. Once he tastes power, he renounces power and captures it a thousand times.

When military and politics come together, the world has seen enough examples of creating deadly combinations. Look at Pakistan. The military is still not ready to give up, but is brought into the clutches of China before being freed from military slavery. Once tasting military power, it can never be forgotten. Shame, it succumbed to international pressure and allows democracy to come, but soon overthrows it.

There is a quote from Mark Twain, who says that cigarettes cannot be discarded, I have given up a thousand times. The same is true of the army and officers. Once he has tasted military power he cannot forget that taste. Even though democracy has to be brought, it manages to elect its own political party. The puppet government was elected. If it doesn’t, it’s time to dump it and move on.

Democracy comes and goes in Pakistan as we have seen often before. Democracy came to Myanmar 10 years ago. And now the child is dead. In Myanmar, the military has arrested Ong San Suu Kyi, President Win Mint and several senior leaders of the ruling National League for Democracy. Radio and television broadcasts were halted. The telecast of foreign media was also stopped. My Piya Gai Rangoon Airport was also closed.

(Rangoon is our CM’s hometown.) In the event of uncertain future, people line up to withdraw money from ATMs and banks shut down financial services at the behest of the military. The Myanmar army has complained that Aung San Suu Kyi’s party was rigged in the recent election. Donald Trump continues to accuse the US election of being corrupt. It should also be noted that in the Myanmar elections, only the army has indulged in corruption. No international agency has said such a thing. Originally the army needed an excuse to regain power and gave itself an excuse.

Dala-Tarawadi asks herself and answers herself and takes the brinjal. Donald Trump had no such military support. In addition, the US military also believes in staying within the border. Otherwise such a newcomer may. The examples of Myanmar and Pakistan suggest that the military should be excluded from politics.

If they are repeatedly pushed into politics and the jaws of top military officers are broken, they can be uprooted. There have been such coup everywhere from Thailand to Egypt.

Aung San Suu Kyi is the daughter of Major General Aung San, who liberated Myanmar. He has been fighting the fight for democracy for decades. 17 to 18 years in prison. Meanwhile, in 191, he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his humanitarian cause, democracy and his efforts for democracy. It is another matter that the Nobel Committee failed to recognize him. The military had to return in 2011 due to the ongoing stigma and pressure at the international level.

Democracy restored in Myanmar. In the democratically elected election, Suu Kyi’s party won by a landslide. He is extremely popular in Myanmar, but could not become president due to military zeal. The reason for this is given in a provision of the Constitution. Suu Kyi’s children cannot hold the post of head of state because they have foreign citizenship.

What a strange rule! According to another provision of the constitution, 8% seats in Parliament are in the hands of the army. This is the reason why Suu Kyi made another leader of his party the president and unofficially continued to hold the post of supreme leader. A few years ago, there were violent riots between Rohingya Muslims and Buddhists. In this, the local police, along with the Buddhists, forced millions of Rihanya Muslims to flee the country. This incident washed away Suu Kyi’s humanism.

His back face was revealed. Many say that the army has important seats in Parliament, as well as its indirect influence on Suu Kyi. Of course this rescue is lame. The reality is that he kept quiet to win over the spirit of the majority people of Myanmar. Therefore, humanism is needed, not democracy. He has dealt with humanism for power. The current rebellion is a battle of power between Suu Kyi and Myanmar’s army. The Rohingyas are not going to benefit from this. The term villain may sound a bit harsh to Soo Chi, but it has to be implemented. This fight is a battle of villains versus villains. And the future of democracy’s astrologers, who have fewer villains, is uncertain.

Pro-democracy countries are opposed to military coup. This is to look at international factionalism. As the US, India and other countries speak in support of the democratic government, countries like China-Russia-Turkey will appear to be supporting the military. Myanmar’s army revolted in defiance of the Chinese government. Myanmar’s current turmoil is over. Rama knows what is hidden in the future womb.

Global Highlights …

– Vaccine nationalism has flared up in Europe. Controversy has erupted between the UK and the European Commission over the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine issue. AstraZeneca has announced that it will deliver lower doses to European countries than previously planned due to production problems in factories in Europe.

Protests have begun in Moscow and other cities over the arrest of Russia’s main opposition leader Aleksei Navalny, who returned home two months later. Efforts are being made to exclude him as Alexei equals Putin in popularity.

– Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Cone resigned after losing majority in Parliament. President Sergio Matella negotiated with other parties to form the government. If it fails, a by-election in Italy may occur.

Riots erupted in the Netherlands for the first time since World War II. Curfew was imposed to prevent Kovid-12 from spreading. Meanwhile shops were looted and cars set on fire.