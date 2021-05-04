Break (zit) or after: Britain’s road is not easy

The speed of time is irregular. Sometimes it moves very fast, sometimes slowly. Sometimes ants fly, sometimes rockets fly. Even though the measurement of hours and seconds is fixed, the speed of time is beyond that. It is not obliged. Nothing is decided by changing the time. Sometimes it seems like time is running out. Sometimes it was changed to Palkara. Whether or not we understand this philosophy, Britain has understood it. He understands that the time has come for Britain to divorce the EU. Even man cannot change so fast. With the trouble of fighting Corona, the British government is challenged to rebuild the country.

Brexit bone had been stuck in Britain’s throat for two years. Officially having Brexit on 31 December does not mean the story is over. The story begins now. Now Britain must renew economic agreements with all countries. The agreement between Britain and the European Union will also be revised from time to time. In European Union countries, labor, capital, goods and services can be transported repeatedly. All this has been going on for decades and is so entangled now that it is difficult to let go. New laws will also have to be enacted to keep them entangled. Have to exercise anew.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called Brexit a fate-making event. It is not understood here that the cheeks of the British are red. Why slap it and keep it red? The British government is optimistic that it will now benefit from the new agreements. This is his over-optimism.

It seems a bit strange to leave the single market of 6 countries in the neighborhood and go to find markets in distant countries. What are the conditions in distant countries? It would have been difficult to do so if Kovid did not come. After the arrival of Kovid, all the countries have started migrating from Britain. A new version of Kovid is found there. Which has reached India and Gujarat. Who wouldn’t think of keeping distance with Britain? Even if the British government is slapping in the face all night, economists cannot do this. It is clear to him that Brexit is hurting Britain.

The European Union currently does not impose any customs or restrictions on goods coming from the UK, so the UK need not worry. The conditions that the European Union has imposed on British merchants to fill forms, make the right packaging, and produce quality certificates are increasing their sophistication. Because of all this, the cost of goods going from Britain to Europe will be higher than before.

Until now, anyone living in any EU country could go to Britain and get a job. Even after the arrival of Corona in the European Union, moving from one country to another is not so easy. Therefore there has been no discussion about the impact on the lives of migrants from EU countries currently working in Britain. But this issue is very important. Probably the most important.

From 1 January 2021, citizens of the European Union and non-EU countries have united to Britain. He will need a visa to stay in the UK. The UK has adopted a point-based visa policy. Thousands of skilled workers from EU countries have worked and live in the UK without a visa so far. He was also a conservative British hayawala. This is why Brexit happened. The only problem they had was that a Polish citizen works as a plumber in our country. It gives employment to our youth. It seems right for a minute. But the reality is very different.

European Union skilled workers, which are booming in Britain, cannot be replaced overnight. At a time when the UK economy is already shrinking, the shortage of workers working overnight will be further reduced. Its production will also decrease.

The way MPs from Gujarat, UP, Rajasthan workers come and work, it does not really deprive the youth of their jobs. They do things that the people here are not willing to do or are not asking for double the money. The economy of Gujarat is run with the help of foreigners. The way Mumbai’s economy is fueled by workers in UP and Bihar. It is the same in Britain.

People coming to work in Britain are not only white-collar skilled workers, but also farm laborers. And skill is not just for doing engineering work. Skill is also required to work in agriculture. If they cannot come to Britain, then the youth of Britain cannot change them overnight. If he does, he wants double pounds. As a result, the cost of products made in the UK increases. This is why business is facing problems. In a recession that already took bricks, the higher selling price would cost more.

Lowering the profit margin would be even more expensive without keeping the selling price. Farmers’ Unions of Britain are raising their voice on the shortage of farm labor. Agriculture employs 6 million people in the UK. It contributes 150 billion to the economy. In 1950, only 11% of British farm laborers were British. An overnight labor shortage will give a tough competition to Britain’s agriculture.

Thousands of people from Diu, Daman and Goa are living in Britain with Portuguese citizenship. They too now have to get a visa to stay in the UK or go to Portugal. Leicester has the largest population of Gujaratis in Diu-Daman. There are one million Britons in the European Union and two million European citizens in the UK. Resetting all of this will be difficult for some time. The Brexit decision taken by the referendum in fury will be a permanent repentance for the British.