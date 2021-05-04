Biden’s arrival: fight against Corona to intensify

– Biden wants to restore the global leadership that has fallen out of America’s hands due to Trump’s stupidity, and it is necessary!

Donald Trump’s America First policy has also gone from the White House. Joe Bid has emphasized unity as soon as he arrives. He has overturned many of Trump’s decisions in the style of hitting a six off the first ball. For example, travel restrictions imposed on some Muslim countries have been lifted. As the US is involved in the Paris Agreement. Peace and wisdom are returning after four years of exile.

In the United States, when the president relinquishes power, some habitual criminals are pardoned as part of a message of goodwill. Donald Trump, who can never be forgiven, should be excluded from enforcing this power. He forgives Steve Bennon, a former consultant, and Anthony Lewandowski, a Google trade secret thief. If he had the right, Trump would have forgiven himself at the hands of Jagannath.

Top Republican leader Mish McConnell has changed his stand, acknowledging that Trump stirred up the crowd for what happened on Capitol Hill. Impeachment proceedings against Trump are still in progress. If found guilty, he will not be able to run for a second term. This action must take place and Trump should be attacked for the health of democracy.

Farewell Foreign Minister Mike Pompeo last attacked China, which is carrying out massacres of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang Province. The US State Department rarely uses the term genocide. China retaliated by calling it a lie, hoping that the new administration would calm down. What happened next is a reflection of Biden’s foreign policy. The new Secretary of State Anthony Binken agrees with Mr. Pompeo’s statement. This means that even after Trump’s departure, US foreign policy towards China will not change.

So far, America’s role has been to advise the world, but what happened under Donald Trump has changed the situation. The first task of the new presidential-election bid will be to restore America’s tarnished, fragmented image. Now, if America advises anyone about humanism, it is natural that the other country will say the same thing, first you have to take care of yourself.

Humanitarian attitude was one thing. There are other such cat-how many issues. Public health is an equally burning issue. Biden’s first job is to improve public health. Because the biggest fire is there. Trump has decided to dump his failure on Hu. Bid has reversed that decision.

Those who want to hide their mistakes use self-confidence as a powerful weapon. It does not matter that when it is self-limiting, it can be dangerous when you are with people. Trump did not wear a mask to cover his negligence. They wanted to show that there is no need to wear masks. Bide corrected this error. This mistake must be corrected after the deaths of four million Americans. The fight against Corona in America will be strong, but it is natural. The fight against Corona will be strong all over the world.

He has announced his intention to join the Covex program of the World Health Organization. Kovex is a program to provide Kovid-12 vaccines to poor countries. The United States has been the biggest donor to me. In 2015-16, he gave her. Donated 25 million.

On the first day alone, Bid released a 500-page document on the Kovid war strategy. This ranges from vaccination to social distance, to reassuring Americans, again to a commitment to world leadership. The schools have been asked to reopen in 100 days, with the goal of vaccinating 100 million Americans by April.

A new chapter in Indo-US relations can also be written. With seven different vaccines being developed in India, we can become an important center for vaccine delivery to poor countries. India’s permanent membership of the Security Council, sending Rohingya Muslims from Bangladesh to Myanmar, clean energy, food security, strengthening the Fourth Organization against China, etc. can be strong work. The world will find an easy way out of this epidemic if Biden’s leadership becomes the norm. this

Global Highlights …

– The National Rifle Association of America has filed for bankruptcy. His office has announced his move from New York to Texas. The organization has made an important contribution in promoting free gun culture in America. A situation of insolvency has arisen, due to a severe shortage of funds for appointment.

– Russian leader Alexey Naval returned to Russia after five months of treatment in Germany. He was arrested soon after starting a nationwide movement. After treatment with Novichok nerve agent, he was taken to Germany for treatment. He is considered a powerful rival of Vladimir Putin.

– Angela Merkel’s fourth term as Chancellor of Germany is ending soon. Armin Lashet is likely to be his successor. As a sign of this, he has been made the head of the Christian Democratic Union.

– Anarchy has spread in Tunisia as the government has announced a four-day lockout. In many places there were clashes between police and civilians. Shops were looted and petrol bombs were hurled. More than 200 were detained.