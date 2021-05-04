Biden has not won, Trump has not lost

– Trump’s first post-defeat speech shows that he is the main opposition leader in the current government and the biggest challenge of 203

No victory is a complete victory. Because that is not the final victory. Therefore, the winner needs to be careful. This needs to be continued. He needs to tread consciously. If he is oblivious, his feet can catch the running ground at any time. Democrats and liberals around the world are happy that Biden was elected, but there is no guarantee that this happiness will last more than four years. To guarantee this, Bead will have to stay awake.

The disguised Donald Trump is back on the border after the defeat. After losing the election, he made his first speech at the Conservative and Political Action Conference. It is clear from the tone of his speech that for the next four years he will be the main opposition leader in the Biden government, and the biggest opponent. The Conservative Political Action Conference was held in Florida. The conference meets once a year. It is attended by conservative leaders from all over America. He is a barometer of the Republican Party.

What did Trump say in his speech at this conference? America First’s policy has transformed into America Last. I have come to tell you that the journey started four years ago is not over yet. Here we are going to talk about our future. The future of our next move, the future of our party and the future of our country. The speculation that is being made to form a new party is wrong. This will divide the vote. This will divide the vote. We will not win. We all belong to the Republican Party and the party will be stronger and organized than before. You know Han is not in the White House, but Kom knows? Who knows if I can decide to defeat them for the third time.

He criticized the early decisions of the Biden government. Especially the decisions he made regarding immigration. “We all know what the Biden administration is going to do, but no one in the government had imagined that it would be so bad.” Nobody thought that this government would go to such an extent with the leftist agenda.

In short, Trump has begun to be the backbone of 202 elections. Regret of defeat knocked him out. In fact, he was not defeated. Its popularity is the same as it was in the last four years. His devotees love him as much as they used to do before him. Perhaps after their defeat, they are now more in love. Now his sympathies are also with Trump and his resentment is against Biden. Trump will now have more fun batting. He had very little responsibility during his four years as president. Therefore they were the most irresponsible. They no longer have any heavy responsibility. And his popularity among conservative Americans is roaring. He has to remain the Leader of the Opposition for four years.

Trump and Biden are two US representatives living in the same state. Population in the same world is a symbol of two worlds. There is a world that likes capitalists, caste, religion. This world despises heretics or people of other castes. Hatred serves them. They consider people coming from abroad to work there as second class. Even if they have settled in America for four generations and become Nakhshik American. Trump is the leader of such people. Representative of Europeans and Europeans. These white Americans and Christians like American Trump insult and insult migrants living in America, are citizens of foreign origin, etc. They create a nationalistic atmosphere by restricting America to whites.

The other world is Biden’s world. It gives priority to the underprivileged, the exploited, the backward. Efforts are made to bring them into the mainstream. It does not try to exaggerate everything, but it has to look that way. In its policies, businessmen are in second place, common man in first place. (Remember, Biden expressed concern for America’s middle class in his first victory speech.) He values ​​public welfare. Also welcomes people from outside. Do not discriminate against them. No one is discriminated against on the basis of skin, race, gender, religion or nationality. Trump’s politics starts you from high and we from low. While such discrimination is missing in Biden’s politics. Democracy is valued in Biden’s politics, while in Trump’s politics, certain people are seen above democracy.

American politics affects the whole world. Trump and Biden are just symbols. In all the countries of the world where there is democracy, political parties are thus divided into opposing ideologies. Trump is a symbol of nationality, Biden is a symbol of globalization.

When the strings of nationalism are blown in the superpower America, it does not go to other countries either. Liberals around the world were happy when Donald Trump lost, but now his excitement will subside, as Trump begins preparations for the second inning. It is also possible that they will come with greater strength in 202. Bide needs to think about what to do to stop it. They have double responsibility. The current government is also to be run, and care must be taken to prevent Trump from being re-elected in 203. If Trump is elected in 202, what will happen to those countries of the world where democratic values ​​are deteriorating day by day. If Trump is elected in 202, it will be difficult for Trumpism to leave America.

Trump said that America has become America’s First Last. They would run the narrative of hate in a manner that would incite conservative Americans for the next four years. His son Junior Donald Trump included him in the CPEC speech. Meaning they are his political successors. If Trump was impeached by the Senate after the Capitol Hill attack, he would not be able to run again in 203. By not doing so, the coming generation will have to bear the brunt of the mistakes made by Republican lawmakers.