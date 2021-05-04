Arrival of democracy, arrival of China

– They don’t realize what Republicans are doing wrong by sheltering Trump, oh my goodness. forgive them

No problem arises if that is what should happen. Problems that have arisen should also be resolved. At the present time what is supposed to happen in the world is not happening and the army is moving elsewhere. The US Senate has acquitted Donald Trump. Deadly Kali Yuga. The whole world saw how Trump stirred up the public, but Republican lawmakers did not. With his support, Trump survived and will now be able to run in the 204th election.

Trump has become an icon for America’s conservatives, whites, Christians. Now his status has increased so much that he does not even have to contest 202 elections. The big news in politics is bad news for American democracy, if it is bad news for Biden, it is bad news for the whole world. For the world because other countries of the world have to do what America has to do.

While there are agitations in Russia to exclude Putin. Men dominate Russian politics, but women have also taken to the streets in support of Alexei Navalny. While democracy is expected to be born in Russia, democracy in the US has been on the wane. Trump’s increased size will always affect American politics. The US Senate needed to discredit him by convicting him, which did not happen. The Myanmar army is tightening its grip on protesters who took to the streets to demand the release of Aung San Suu Kyi. The real issue right now is to fight Corona, but something else is going on everywhere.

The biggest issue right now is how to get out of Kovid. If there is a major issue, it is vaccination. 9% of the world’s countries have not yet started vaccination. Population minorities in various countries hesitate to vaccinate. The spread of corona is likely to decrease after vaccination, but it is unlikely to go away. He is now going to live forever. Man needs to learn to live with the corona. Leaders have to prepare for this. There is not as much discussion about this as it should be. Instead, they are busy chasing their goals. If Biden wants to support a deteriorating democracy by holding a global conference. Seeks to enhance the atmosphere of generosity. Trump’s growing popularity in his homeland is making his dreams come true.

China is also witnessing a golden era of achieving its personal goals. He has passed a law. The Chinese Coast Guard deployed in the South and East Seas, as well as ships, boats and sailors, entered the alleged nine dash lines, allowing mortars to be fired. They have accepted this limit themselves. Everything is fine as long as China considers land in the South and East China Sea, but China has also passed a law in this regard. The Coast Guard has also been allowed to dismantle foreign buildings and demolish foreign structures.

Japan, Vietnam and China have been betting on establishing artificial islands in the South and East China Sea for some time. Vietnam and Japan are falling short of China. The dragon’s grandfather grows day by day.

China is a country whose friendship is neither good nor enmity. The Philippines has been spying on China. He thought that by doing so China would reward him. It did not happen. Today, China is also ready to seize its territory. Indonesia, which has nothing to do with the dispute, is also facing increasing threats.

China’s move is working to increase unrest in Southeast Asia. The biggest problem is that of fishermen. What is happening to the fishermen of Gujarat is now going to happen to the fishermen of Vietnam, Japan and other countries. China is the largest fishing country in the world. He is also doing such a business to increase the maritime sector for his fishermen. On one hand the massacre of Uyghur Muslims and on the other all this.

The advent of democracy and the arrival of China is going to be extremely painful for the world. They don’t realize what Americans are doing wrong by giving asylum to Trump, Oh My God forgive them. Many times we are becoming like our enemy. Don’t be surprised if the whole world becomes like China instead of opposing China.

Global Highlights …

– Joe Biden announced the first stimulus package since becoming president. Kamala Harris, who scored a tie to pass the 1.5 billion package, used the tie-breaker vote as a sub-slogan for the first time.

– In his first foreign policy speech, Joe Biden announced the withdrawal of US aid to Saudi Arabia against the Houthi rebels in Yemen. Houthi is also excluded from the terrorist organization.

– Millions gathered on the streets in the Tunisian capital of Tunis on the 2012 assassination anniversary of politician Chokri Belaid. He organized a demonstration to protest against the atrocities committed by the police. This was the biggest protest of the past several years.

Colombia announces 10-year protected status for 1 million Venezuelan refugees Approximately 200,000 people have fled due to Venezuela’s famine. 1.7 million of them are in Colombia. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees called the move “humane”.

– Doors are being opened to the private sector in Cuba. Therefore there is a communist government. Yet more and more areas are being opened up to private entrepreneurs.