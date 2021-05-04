2020: From the global epidemic to Trump’s defeat

The most common prayer heard by all is, O Lord! Never give a year like 2020 again in life. The region? Corona. This year the whole world is changing. It is not that everything has gone bad this year. Well done too. Yes, what happened was extreme. Yes, the worst has not come yet, but the changes that have taken place, the direction it has taken are unnoticed for a long-term bright future. With the countdown to the arrival of 2021 already, the temptation to get a glimpse of what happened in 2020 cannot be stopped.

The first lockdown was imposed in Wuhan on 8 January. By then it was too late and the corona virus had reached Hubei. Cases were also reported in Germany, Japan, Vietnam and Taiwan by the end of January. The same policy of lockout implemented by China in Wuhan was later adopted by almost all countries of the world with some changes. Hu wakes up in February and says more cases are being filed outside China. Italy became the first major victim. His hospital was washed away.

The lower part of the supermarket appeared to cause panic in the United States and Britain. The search for toilet paper, fitness equipment and breakmakers has increased on the Internet. The world’s largest migration took place after the partition of India in 19, without any lockdown. From April to June, the Indian economy shrank by 3%. Corona came under control in China, but persecution began in Britain, France, Italy and Spain.

Instead of locking in on Donald Trump, who became uncontrollable in the United States, he blamed Topal Hu. Brazilian President Jair Belsonaro continued to consider Corona a mental illness until he died. In the three weeks of March, the S&P fell 200 points on fears of a recession. The Federal Reserve was to reduce interest rates.

Saudi Arabia seems ignorant of Corona’s fears and has entered a price war with Russia. To bring Russia to ruin, it brought down oil prices to 161. The US Congress has announced a illion 4.5 trillion stimulus package to help the United States overcome the Corona crisis. In the US, 21 million people lost their jobs in April alone. Unemployment rose to 12.5 percent. In Britain, fixed workers are guaranteed 50 percent wages by the government. Announced a subsidy on food served in restaurants.

Tech companies set new records after the lock opened. Tech companies share prices skyrocket. The zoom became the new office. There is a boom in online sales. Amazon had to hire new staff to handle online orders. Jeff Bezos had total assets of ₹ 111 billion in March. In December, it reached 16 billion. Corona is one of the top 10 richest people in the world. His wealth increased by 3%. They became Assamese for tr 1.15 trillion.

The biggest setback was the aviation and tourism sector. The aviation sector suffered iation 210 billion. Tourism declined 20 per cent and caused a loss of 20 billion. Scientists and pharmaceutical companies began the discovery of vaccines and first introduced vaccines to Britain.

Ethiopia’s civil war disappointed the most. Ethiopian Prime Minister Abe Ahmad launched an armed attack on separatist forces in Tigray province. Amazingly, he has received the Nobel Peace Prize. War broke out between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Both countries are dying for a small province called Nagarno-Karbakh. Shinzo Abe retired due to illness. Newly appointed Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide has announced that 202 Olympics will take place in Japan. China institutes abusive national security legislation to clamp down on anti-government protests in Hong Kong.

Amidst so many negative developments, one positive incident happened that online business started to flourish and another positive event occurred when Biden became the President of the US. Donald Trump lost. The assassination of George Floyd and the ensuing black movement played a major role. Britain leaves the European Union on 31 January. Its transition period will also end on 31 December. At one time, the rich Britain was treating other countries badly. He left the EU with the narrow intention of thinking only about himself. Now that a new type of Kovid virus has been found there, they are also misbehaving. It is also a proof that the Earth is round.

Attempts to overthrow Venezuelan ruler Nicola Maduro failed under Operation Gideon. Alexei Navalny, who emerged as Putin’s challenger in Russia, was attacked by a nerve agent. He was taken to Germany for treatment. Luckily they survived. In Belarus, people took to the streets after Alexander Lukashenko won the election for the sixth time. However, at the behest of the government, the police there committed gruesome atrocities. Opposition leaders had to flee the country.

Elections were held three times in Israel in the same year. Benjamin Netanyahu had to form a coalition government. There will be re-election in November 2021. The Arab nation and Israel are like dogs and cats. They came to an agreement. Israel has signed peace agreements with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan. Other Arab countries will follow them. Syn f ein received the most votes in Ireland, but finished second in terms of number of seats. Elections in Bolivia have been postponed twice. The leftist and technocrat leader Louis Erk won.

Iran’s number two army chief Qasim Sulemani has been killed. Five days later, Baghdad shot down a Ukrainian plane. 12 passengers slept to death in the morning. In Beirut, 500 tons of ammonium nitrate exploded, killing 200 people. The Lebanese government had to resign.

NASA sent astronauts into orbit for the first time since 2011. Of course with the help of Elon Musk’s SpaceX company. China brought a stone from the moon. South Korean comedy thriller Parasite won an Oscar. Corona gave a tough competition to the film industry. Diwali of the online streaming platform has arrived. Africa becomes polio free. There is no polio anywhere in the world except Afghanistan and Pakistan.