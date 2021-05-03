World: Vaccination and Vaccination

– Dragons are giving their own evil intentions a vaccine called One Belt One Road.

Narsingh comes under Mehta’s Prabhatiya … The first cup was given to me by Guruji, the second cup was given to Rasi Rally … Currently it is vaccination season all over the world. This is the difference between last March and this March. On every March, news of the spread of Kovid spread. Immunization is available everywhere now. Kovid is still spreading, but now it is second news. There will be third, fourth, fifth news in future.

If Biden promises that by May, enough vaccines will be available for all adults in the United States. Americans will be given a vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson. Vaccines from the same company are also recognized in Canada. The French government, which has been criticized for accelerating vaccination, has announced that people between the ages of 6 and 8 will be able to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine. V The elderly above should be vaccinated with Pfizer or Moder. The World Health Organization is committed to ensuring that all countries are vaccinated. Colombia was the first to receive the vaccine under its Covex delivery program.

With vaccines, politics is doing its job and diplomacy is taking its course. What is the difference between politics and diplomacy? Politics means collecting vaccine supplements for yourself first. To the extent that another country is in fear and danger. Diplomacy means distributing free vaccines to other countries. Some Western countries are still struggling for an adequate stock of vaccines, while some have overstocked. Russia and China have made the vaccine a tool of diplomacy. Both these countries are trying to increase their influence in the world through this. Fortunately, India is also not far behind.

China began to wash away sins by inadvertently spreading the corona all over the world. This mask was at the forefront of distribution. In this way, they started distributing the vaccine. Vaccines were sent to Algeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone and Zimbabwe. Five lakh doses were given to Pakistan and seven lakh to the Dominican Republic. China is not a saint. So what can be China’s intention? Its simple intention is to spread the Belt and Road Initiative scheme all over the world.

Earlier some countries were indebted to China and China demanded a lot from them. Seeing that countries big and small were afraid to join the Belt and Road Initiative. As the Corona vaccine, China’s evil intentions have received new oxygen. Now this country came under his auspices. So they are not free without saying yes to the One Belt One Road project. Free is very expensive. Often so expensive that the waist is broken.

Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic have taken the Sputnik vaccine of Russia. Hundreds of cats eat in Russia. Russia is also donating to countries in Eastern Europe, which it wants to swallow. Putin never missed an opportunity to prove to Russia that Corona had less influence than the US. They want to increase the weight of Russia in international politics by donating vaccines. They call it Vaccine Power. Until vaccination is good, but China and Russia have started vaccinations.

India is also very aware of international politics at present. India has the highest number of vaccines in the world and our government is also trying to increase its influence with the help of vaccines and to counter the influence of China. We have donated vaccines to Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh. Nepal and Sri Lanka have been flocking to China for the past few years. His attitude towards us was very harsh. Now this relationship will be refreshed. Friendship will be restored.

What do we want more from the world to get out of Corona and increase its influence in world politics? No matter how big China is, the world has not forgotten that the nightmare named Corona has been shown to China. India should not miss the opportunity to show the dragon its place by maximizing cash on the issue.

Global Highlights …

– Communist government of China has launched a cleanliness drive in law and order. Those who are corrupt in police, secret police, court and jail system are being removed. Corruption is an excuse. The fact is that those who are not loyal to Jinping are being targeted.

– The military coup in Myanmar is strongly opposed. The soldiers took out a rally on Friday, removing hundreds of protesters from the truck. There is no sign of the soon to be restored democracy in Myanmar.

– Going against the government is a big crime anywhere. Even if not legally. Mushtaq Ahmed, who has been critical of the government on online platforms in Bangladesh, has been in custody for more than a year without any charges. He died in a government hospital.

– Donald Trump has repeatedly accused Biden of winning because of postal voting. Even the Biden government understands this somewhere. He therefore passed a law to simplify postal voting in the House of Representatives. However the law cannot be passed in the Senate. Because there is a Republican majority.

– Biden has to leave the decision to make Indian-origin Neera Tandon the budget director. For this, he could not get the necessary support in the Senate.

– Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy has been sentenced to three years on corruption charges. Earlier, French President Jacques Chirac was convicted of misappropriation of public funds during his term as mayor of Paris. However it was later postponed. Nicholas Sarkozy will be the first president to go to jail.

– Shanima Begum was leaving Britain for Syria at the age of 18. She joined the Islamic State, but got stuck there. Britain revoked his citizenship. Shamima was demanding the right to a court hearing, saying it was unfair. The UK Supreme Court denied that Shamima had no right to a hearing over public safety.