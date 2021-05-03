World and Corona: Pandemic

– Worldwide – Kuldeep Karia

– If elections are held around the world, this agony of Corona can be relieved for a while: the European Union will not provide raw materials to those who do not provide vaccines.

The battle for vaccines is on the rise. The European Union is preparing to ban countries that do not supply adequate amounts of vaccines or that sell raw materials to countries with high rates of vaccination. Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Karz has threatened to buy 100 million doses of Pfizer if not enough doses of the vaccine are given.

At one time people were swearing allegiance to the European Union. Today they have become each other’s livelihood for vaccines. The center of the Industrial Revolution was Europe and it was exploiting the whole world. Today they have become dependent on other countries for the Kovid vaccine. Everyone has to answer here.

Austria has begun negotiations with Russia for a vaccine. “We don’t have to rely on foreign countries, so we’re going to develop a new vaccine locally called Novadex,” he said. Although cases of Kovid are increasing in Germany, no one is being given the AstraZeneca vaccine. The reason for this is the problem of blood clotting that occurs after giving this vaccine. A heart attack can occur when a blood clot is formed after a vaccine and it gets trapped in a running tube.

Chancellor Angela Merkel has allowed people over the age of 50 to vaccinate. The rest is being given in limited numbers. Corona affects somewhere! The talk of forming a new government in the Netherlands has broken. One of the negotiators has lost his temper. He also issued a personal note to DeCaro.

At a time when the world is busy fighting the entire corona, Myanmar’s army seizes the opportunity. It is not tolerated by worshipers of democracy in Myanmar. The army knows that no country is coming from outside to attack. Because everyone has Holi at home. So first fight your own battle or parky. There are unconditional democracy-loving agitators in this. So far 200 people have been killed in violent demonstrations against the protesters.

China is similarly opportunistic. He has formed a puppet government in Hong Kong. Is also preparing to attack Taiwan. If China attacked, what would be the international reaction? A big arms race with Kovid seems to be awaited. Europe was the center of World War II and the Cold War. Asia will no doubt be the epicenter of the First World War and the First Cold War.

In Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro is also increasing his power behind Kovid. He removed six ministers, including General Fernando Zevedo, who was in charge of the Ministry of Defense. Protests have begun in the military over the removal of Zvedo and the top three commanders have resigned. Bolsanaro is disorganized. On the one hand, the number of Corona cases in Brazil is like wildfire in the Amazon, while Brazilian politics is pointing to a bleak future.

The World Health Organization has given a clarification to China over the spread of corona. Researchers say the virus was transmitted to humans through animals. It is incorrect to say that it originated from a Chinese laboratory. Two dozen countries, including Britain, France and Germany, have called for a global agreement to counter the Kovid-18. Manifesto He announced, titled, the biggest challenge for the global community since the nineteen forties.

The African Union has signed an agreement with Johnson & Johnson for 20 million doses of the vaccine for member countries. Doomsday is apparently the catalyst for a united humus and their subsequent emergence as a galactic force. Joe Bid has doubled his previous target and promised to vaccinate 200 million people by 1 May.

Like India, Pakistan is currently facing another wave of Kovid. In India, however, Corona is spreading only in states where there are no elections. One of the best ideas is to stop the corona. Announce elections all over the world and rotate Modiji’s rallies in all cities of the world. If this is done, the corona case will be under control everywhere. This experiment has been successful in India. International researchers can shed more light on this by doing special research.

The tradition of joining hands in the world is ending because of Corona. The history of Egypt and Mesopotamia also mentions shaking hands. In the handshake option, many people rotate their wrists, many hit their elbows, many salute, many kick their feet.

This epidemic is exhausting the world. If it is finished, it will be as if someone has escaped from the clutches of the Maharajas. We want to get out of this epidemic soon.

Global Highlights …

– A commission was appointed after the Black Lives Matter movement in Britain. His report has arrived. He concluded that gender is no less important than social class and family structure in identifying inequality. Reports say that black children perform better in school than white children.

– Civil rights groups have filed suit in Georgia. He alleged that the votes of black people are being suppressed.

– China and Iran have signed a five-year agreement. These include issues such as energy, nuclear power and weapons development. The biggest point of the agreement is the Belt and Road Initiative. Iran has joined China’s ambitious plan.

– Libya sends 1,000 refugees to Europe, so this year it has brought back 3,000 refugees.

– Jihadis attacked to control the city of Palma in Mozambique. However, the army did not allow him to escape. Palma is the hub of companies working on seven foreign gas projects. Many people were killed in the terrorist attack.