US Exit from Afghanistan: Defeated?

– Worldwide – Kuldeep Karia

– Democracy can never be donated, Afghans must fight Taliban to maintain democracy given to America by Afghanistan

The world has seen four changes in Corona since World War II. One came after World War II, one came at the end of the Cold War, one during the time of Corona, and between the Cold War and Corona we saw a terrorist attack on the World Trade Center. The terrorist attacks in the United States in 2001 changed the world. Always. If you look at the 30-year period from 2001 to the arrival of Corona, nothing but terrorism was heard. A cycle of US withdrawal from Afghanistan has ended or a new cycle has begun.

The Taliban are the rulers of Afghanistan. He facilitated the development of al Qaeda in Afghanistan. Give training The US has pressured Afghanistan to hand over the attackers to the World Trade Center. The war started without giving the Taliban. They used military force to drive out the Taliban, but failed to do so. Because the Taliban have ground support in Afghanistan. More than 200 American soldiers have been killed in the last 20 years. 20,000 have been injured and a trillion has been spent.

Currently the US does not have Zaza troops. Hardly like 1200. They have also decided to call him back. This is a turning point in world politics and Asian politics. Biden’s mistake of withdrawing American troops from Afghanistan will not prove. Wherever America has become dormant in world politics under the leadership of Donald Trump, China has encroached. So what is the guarantee that China will not enter Afghanistan after the US withdraws from the US? Isn’t Biden making the same mistake as Trump?

The US is withdrawing from Afghanistan because it can no longer tolerate it. Did he win or lose on the land he had been living on for 40 years? This question also occurs. Because today 90 percent of the Taliban are in the hands of Afghanistan. He has a hand in the negotiations. After America leaves, it will happen that it will overthrow the democratic government established by the US. If that happens, it will be a huge loss to the democratic supporters and women of Afghanistan. They cannot go to study. Can not listen to music Cannot compete independently. Latiban is narrow-minded. The US will call its troops, so it is natural that other countries will also call. There are 30 British soldiers.

Afghanistan’s military does not have the strength to maintain democracy. If Afghanistan wants democracy, it must generate the power to sustain it. It will have to be fought for. It remains to be seen how much and how little the people of Afghanistan will struggle for democracy.

If America, the world’s largest military power, cannot defeat the Taliban even after fighting for 40 years, then what is the meaning of power? Is this why Russia’s courage is increasing? After Crimea was swallowed by Russia in 2014, Ukraine is now desperate to get the key. Putin is now old and wants a cross-border war with the West before he dies. Before they can take any major military action, Bide, who calls them thugs, wants to meet him on the phone. This is a big deal in international politics.

Russia knows that Holi is still in its home in America. Since other countries of the world cannot raise their heads from Corona, it will not be involved in international affairs. Russia would like to seize the opportunity. The future can be predicted after the meeting between Putin and Biden.

Pakistan may misuse American troops as they continue to withdraw from Afghanistan. In the current Afghanistan-Taliban talks, Pakistan also does not want India. America’s departure from Afghanistan will be a major event in Asia and world politics. Terrorism may resurface. If this happens, will the US invade Afghanistan again? Or was it just enough to avenge 2001?

China was not such a big player in 2001. Is there now. Also, since everyone in Corona is in a coma, no one is ready to jump into an international fight. In this, the interests established in Afghanistan can be given a free hand. How Biden determines whether his foreign policy fails or succeeds will determine what will be America’s foreign policy over the next four years. The current is taking an incredible turn.

Global Highlights …

– Controversy in the ruling coalition Christian Democrats has increased as Angela Merkel is now bidding farewell to German politics. To declare Armin Leshet, leader of the Christian Democratic Union or leader of the Bavarian-based Christian Union, as a joint candidate. German politics has come to a standstill.

– Boris Johns has ordered an investigation against his predecessor David Cameron. He is accused of lobbying on behalf of the Greensil Finance Company. Protests erupted in Minneapolis after another black man was killed by a white police officer. There were clashes between the protesters and the police.

– Voting for blacks has been made more difficult in the US state of Georgia. American celebrities, companies there and their heads have signed statements criticizing such voting restrictions.

– Guillermo Lasso becomes the new President of Ecuador. He promised to reduce income inequality between men and women, provide nutrition to malnourished children and reform the public health system. This is called the point of origin. We are not fighting the election issue there. That’s why people are more angry.

The Brazilian parliament has launched an investigation into the failure of President Jair Bolsonaro to clamp down on Coron. Kovid has killed 250,000 Brazilians so far. The investigative committee will submit the final report to the Federal Prosecutor’s Office.

Blaise Compore, who ruled Burkina Faso for six years, is accused of killing his predecessor. He overthrew his predecessor, Thomas Sankara, at 19. Blaise has also been in exile in C d’I te d’Ivoire since his 2016 appearance in Burkina Faso. Everything is here