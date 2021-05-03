Corona: Stopping Time, Stopping Earth

– Worldwide – Kuldeep Karia

The new week comes and the old week goes on as the breath comes and goes. There have been hundreds of thousands of incidents since the arrival of Kovid-12, so it seems as if nothing has happened in this world other than Kovid. Although the cycle of both day and time has not stopped, it seems to have stopped. They are there, but they are there as they go around. If the incidence is decreasing, then it is decreasing keeping in mind the Kovid-12. Whatever is happening is being done to combat either fear, it is being done for a better tomorrow. Still no one can say that Kovid-12 is gone. The world is safe.

The Ha 1.5 trillion stimulus package announced by US President Joe Biden has been approved by the US House of Representatives. Under this budget, 1,200 will be deposited in every American’s account. Our government will not put 500 rupees in the account of the poor. Rs 1,500 means Rs 5,000. By September, the unemployed will be paid 500 a week. In addition, provision has been made for poor families. Economists believe that the budget will give a boost to the world economy along with America.

People have taken to the streets in Paraguay after the government failed to curb Kovid-14. The protesters are demanding the resignation of President Mario Abdo Benitez. The resignation of the Health Minister could not calm public anger. The European country of Paraguay has a population of 3 million and has received only 2,000 doses of the vaccine. The rebellion that began in Paraguay may spread to other countries. Tanzania’s President John Magufuli has been admitted to a Nairobi hospital with a corona infection. This is the same man who did not allow his government to take any action to stop Kovid-12. He was saying that God will protect people. Now, if Corona disappears, he is going to the doctor’s shelter. It is not a bad thing to be a believer, but that does not mean sitting still.

God himself refuses to do so. The lyricist himself has glorified karma. He has also expressed apprehension that if a person stops doing anything believing that he is doing everything, the cycle of karma will stop. Fundamentalists, by issuing such orders and edicts, discredit the holy religion.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his wife Asma have also been positive. For the last few years, the country fighting terrorism is now battling Kovid. Only the nature of war has changed, the war is not over. China has introduced a scheme under which its citizens will be able to update their status regarding vaccination and testing.

With the help of Corona, the exercise to abolish the GDP calculation in China has begun. Its rubber stamp government’s weekly meeting of the National People’s Congress lasted for a week. It missed the GDP target from the approved five-year economic plan. Instead of setting an annual GDP growth target, it set a goal of reducing carbon dioxide emissions.

The darkness of Kovid was also used by the Jinping government to seize power in Hong Kong. The Chinese government is going to change Hong Kong’s electoral system. Now vaccine nationalism has started and each country is bringing its true face. Corona has worked on wearing masks as well as removing masks. Italy has shown resilience following a dispute between the UK and the European Union over the vaccine shortage. It blocked the shipment of 250,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine bound for Australia. Australia was furious. Will World War III be on the issue of the corona vaccine?

Congratulations to the Government of India for being stigma-free. The remaining wealthy German government is corrupt and open. Two lawmakers from the ruling Christian Democratic Union and its allies have resigned admitting that they have cut money to buy masks from the government.

The death toll in Italy has crossed one million since the introduction of quarantine measures. Someone said very well known, the first death is death. Then there are all the figures. Brazilian President Jair Balasinero claimed that Corona was mentally ill. Don’t be afraid of it Drink beer and have fun Today his country is handling record breaking cases on Corona.

The US Center for Disease Control says that people who have taken the drug no longer need Cauldron. Those who have been vaccinated can be found in a small group behind closed doors without following social distance. In public he is obliged to wear a mask and follow social distance.

Children have resumed school after two months of lockout in the UK. How long do children stay at home. One year of his studies have already deteriorated. For them there is a ditch on one side and a well on the other side. Corona is afraid if she goes to school and if she stays at home, she is afraid of deteriorating education. Therefore the British government, which is sensitive to Kovid, has made up its mind.

It is often suspected that the rise in oil prices is why Saudi Arabia itself is not attacking the refinery. Recently, a drone attack was attempted at a Saudi Arabian refinery. The Houthi rebels are said to have done so. On the other hand, the Saudi government has refused to increase crude production until April. Currently the price of crude oil has reached DO 70 per barrel. Saudi Arabia is playing oil politics on the front when the world needs cheap crude oil to get the economy back on track in Kovid’s time.