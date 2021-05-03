Corona: After European Union, Now South Asia Epicenter

– Worldwide – Kuldeep Karia

– How an invisible virus changes our world: everyone will need a vaccine passport in the future

There are 17,8,8,308 Kovid cases worldwide. Of these, 2,6,7 have died. 10,3,8,6 people have been recovered. The health of 4,3,12,617 people is stable. 1,09,619 patients are serious. 10,3,8,6 people have been recovered. The statistics may have changed a lot since the publication of this article, but here I have written to get an overview. 6 out of every 100 people in the world fall prey to Kovid’s recovery. Three died. Currently the coronal mortality rate is 3 percent. Currently, the new wave of Kovid is the fastest moving in India. India currently records 1.5 million new cases a day compared to the United States. Experts believe that India’s situation will soon be worse than the United States.

In addition to India, there have been corona explosions in Pakistan and Bangladesh. One and a half lakh new cases are being registered in India and thousands of people every day in Pakistan and Bangladesh. The European Union is currently considered the most affected by Kovid, but South Asia will soon overtake it. South Asia means India, Pakistan, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and other countries. A quarter of the world’s population lives in South Asia. In addition, the region is much richer than Europe and Asia. Vaccination is taking place in South Asia, but the vaccination rate is very low compared to the population. It is difficult to say where the situation will go and stop. European countries are pushing for a second, third time lockout. Because the governments there are rich. They can provide high relief and allowances to the citizens. Not so in South Asian countries. Poor governments in South Asian countries have no such facilities.

Samia Sulhu Hassan has replaced Tanzania’s new president in place of the late President John Magafuli, who did not accept Kovid and became a victim. They are nothing less than Magufuli. He has refused to resort to a mask to fight Corona. It has been scientifically proven that masks are very helpful in preventing corona, but Tanzania live in another world.

Just as there is no border between EU countries, so is Oceania. Oceania means Australia and the countries around it. The border was also sealed there due to the corona. It is now being opened. People from Australia and New Zealand will now be able to travel to each other’s country without a rocket and no vaccine will be needed.

This is the third time a nationwide lockout has occurred in France. Hospitals are also emerging there. Schools and grocery stores have been closed. The Nazi, evening curfew is not an invention of Indian scientists. It is also applicable in India. In France, curfew is imposed from 7 in the evening to 6 in the morning.

In Britain, the controversy over estrogen goes unnoticed. The vaccine has been shown to be more effective in the treatment of blood clots. The UK medical regulator has said that young people under 20 years of age should be given another vaccine. Adults have no objection to being vaccinated with estrogen. They rarely have blood clotting problems and the benefits of the vaccine are many times greater than the benefits of the vaccine.

The situation in Brazil is currently the most pathetic in the world. Its president, Jair Bolsonaro, is not ready to understand if 5,000 people are dying every day. They are not ready to put a lockout. Their vaccination program is also very slow. In India too, there is a need to increase the pace of vaccination programs by three to five times to reduce the number of new cases of corona.

A new term, vaccine passport, has recently resonated with the Kovid epidemic. A vaccine passport is a government certificate stating that the person has taken all doses of the vaccine. This vaccine passport runs in a gym, stadium, restaurant or any crowded place. It also runs in international tourism. Israel has become the first country in the world to recognize a vaccine passport. The European Union and the UK are also preparing to implement it. The US has opposed the vaccine passport, saying it violates the right to privacy.

The California government has decided to reduce the restrictions imposed on Corso by June 15. Italy has made vaccination mandatory for all health workers and pharmacists. If they do not get vaccinated, they will be suspended. It has become the first country in the world to implement such a rule.

A virus invisible to the naked eye is changing the world. We are proud that we rule this world. If man stops ruling the earth and becomes part of his system of life, then this is the only cure for it and for all the plagues. America was once the epicenter of Corona, later became the European Union and is now South Asia. Unfortunately, India is located in South Asia.

Global Highlights …

– Political upheaval is in the air in Jordan. Prince Abdullah’s brother Prince Abdullah has been jailed on charges of plotting to overthrow the regime. Forty of his henchmen have also been arrested.

– An Iranian ship floating in the middle of Yemen had a terrible explosion. It has caused a lot of damage to him. Iran says it was a cargo ship, while Vavad says it was a spy ship. Israel blew it. Iran has threatened to retaliate.

– BBC journalist John Sudworth had to flee Taiwan after pressure from the Chinese government. However it was a proud moment for him. His stories about the persecution of Uygar Muslims in Xinjiang province and the outbreak of Kovid-12 in China are being remembered worldwide.

– China is currently clamping down on pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong. A train-truck accident in Taiwan has killed at least 30 people.