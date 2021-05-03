Britain’s pride is destroying it

– Worldwide – Kuldeep Karia

– The feeling that we are the best and superior to others is eating away not just the royal family but all over Britain.

The principle of karma applies to the individual, but it seems from the case of Britain that it applies to the nation. Britain, which once ruled the world, is ending today. In this country, which has adopted the policy of divide and rule, wherever it is seen, there is nothing but disintegration. Whether the severance is with the European Union, whether the severance is with political values ​​or whether the severance is within the political family, it is destroying it. This country, which once stunned the world, has strayed into the smoke created by it.

Britain has a constitutional monarchical political system. constitutional monarchy. Thus it is democracy, because the king has no right to interfere in public decisions. The position of the President in India is that of the Queen in Britain. Although the British family has not intervened in politics for hundreds of years, they have not been able to come out of arrogance. Live as if we are something. They consider themselves elevated and others low. Suffers from a terrible feeling of discrimination.

If the people of the royal family go out shopping, it will come in the newspaper. Gossip is printed about them. An economy revolving around the royal family. There is also a culture of incorporating news of the royal family in newspapers from Commonwealth countries. If any of them comes to India by mistake, today newspapers give it full coverage. What is required for this? None of us is his slave. What needs so much coverage now, but there is a mindset that does not break.

Prince Harry, son of Lady Diana and Prince Charles, is married to American actress Meghan Merkel. The case was fiercely opposed by the British royal family. He was discriminated against due to the color of his skin. Until Harry and Meghan’s son Archie were given the title of prince. As a result, he has decided to leave the royal family and live a normal life.

In fact all royal families in Britain now need to live a normal life, but perhaps the British do not think so. They are still intoxicated by that gossip. Lady Diana and Megan’s mother-in-law gossip became the world’s biggest victim. Megan and Harry’s claim to renounce royal status also seems to be false. Because they are still living by selling their royalties. After leaving the royal family, he has now signed agreements with Netflix and other broadcasters. The ink does not leave them even after being released. They are becoming a spice of gossip in one way or another. The fact is that Britain is not coming out of its past. Or does not want to come

His previous love is causing his ruin. At one time it was the best healthcare system in the world, the richest middle class in the world. Today everything digs. Because they have only served to absorb their own faults from history. Evil is in the US, but has improved over time. Efforts are being made to reform, but Britain does not have such honesty. His pride of being great does not allow him to do so.

The largest political system, if any, in the world is the European Union. The greatest gift of Left Liberalism. The greatest example of social democracy. Where in the world is it seen that leaders of many countries sit together, sit together and make policies, protect humanism? Found in Europe. The two countries ran the country on the basis of a shared policy, but when bad times came, Britain was the first to show up.

When the recession hit in 2008, instead of finding the real reason, people chose a right-wing government. You choose the right government only when the foreigners living in my country are losing my feelings, because immigrants are born in you, a sense of nationalism has arisen in you. Since then there has been a right-wing government. What was the result? Brexit. Multiplication of hate.

When the recession came, instead of trying to increase costs, the British government took austerity measures. As a result, it never recovered. What did he do then? He started blaming the people of Poland, the people of Ukraine working in Britain. So they divorced the European Union. Without any planning. Today, after the divorce with the European Union, the situation is worse. People who have faith in the unity of European nations have come face to face today. The biggest culprit is Britain. There are also vaccines for the vaccine. The incidence of Italy stopping supply of vaccines to Britain is decreasing. Vaccine Nationalism.

Britain, obsessed with nationalism, cannot see this. It is refusing to give adequate vaccines to the European Union. The European Union has established a border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, threatening to reopen a dormant volcano in Britain’s northern province of Ireland.

He had to learn from time. Even though he once ruled the world, he later relinquished that power. Till date, the countries that were once his slaves, where are they till today! The intoxication of superiority can not give anything except the fall. Megan and Harry gave their first interview after US media Mogul and black woman Oprah Winfrey left the royal family.

But the royal family considers themselves supreme and even ordinary British citizens are not ready to break out of the feeling of being the best. America was once a slave of Britain itself. Where is today If the Americans made a mistake in electing nationalist Donald Trump, they would rectify the mistake by throwing it away.

Britain is not doing so. One mistake after another leads to deeper and deeper losses. At one time it was the most discriminatory country in the world. This needed to be improved over time. The legacy of the Industrial Revolution can undoubtedly be appreciated, the legacy of rich literature can certainly be appreciated, but who can accept the high-low discrimination and the mindset of considering oneself as the best! The whole world has understood this and the nation that has given the Magna Carta does not understand that it is a sad comedy.