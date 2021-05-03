21st century world reality

– Worldwide – Kuldeep Karia

– The books of the University of Cape Town were burned, some written in the 15th century: the incident is reminiscent of a fire at Nalanda University.

The world of the 21st century will be like this, it will be like this, it will be like this … we had strange ideas. In the 21st year of the 21st century, these thoughts flew like steam in the scorching heat of Corona. Avoiding the epidemic has become a number one priority. Rest in Peace is written as Globalization. In the language of the coast, signal number three has also been established for international travel. The travel advice that America has implemented is Level 2 Not Travel. Under this, international tourism to 90% of the countries of the world is currently closed. It is like taking a look at what is happening in the world.

Australia and New Zealand have turned to tourism. That is, there is a decrease in corona. The two countries inaugurated the travel bubble. Under this, travelers from New Zealand or Australia are not required to travel to each other’s countries.

China has seized this opportunity to strengthen its hold on Hong Kong at a time when the world is engaged in a fight against Corona. Is a publisher by Jimmy Lye. He is himself an outstanding writer and critic of the Chinese government. He has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for participating in the 2012 Pro Democracy Protest. These 18 months are just a name. Now maybe they will never get out. China has put many such revolutionaries in jail. Hong Kong is an autonomous state and China wants to end its autonomy. In such a way that the Government of Gujarat has created the Gujarat Sahitya Akademi.

China’s jaws also span the South and East China Sea for years. As the United States and Japan unite in their defense, Xi Jinping said, “Countries that interfere in and collide with our internal affairs will be stopped.”

A secret meeting has just taken place between the US and China. In this, the Chinese secretary said, democracy is not Coca-Cola which is the same all over the world. Where could his argument fall on the leaders of those countries who are trying to destroy democracy under the cover of the Corona epidemic. Defending democracy is also a major concern for the United States and other pro-democracy countries.

Russia is eager to find an opportunity to swallow Ukraine. Putin has bombarded troops and weapons along the Ukrainian border. In his State of the Union speech, he spoke out against the West. He said that there would be a quick and harsh response if Western countries crossed the border.

On the other hand, the George Floyd massacre in the US is a major decision. Policeman Derek Shovin is convicted of strangling and killing George Floyd. The Black Lives Matter movement in the US gained momentum after the assassination of George Floyd last year. Its results were also felt in the US elections. Even now a black man kills a policeman. The backbone shown by the American judiciary is the incident that encouraged blacks.

There is a fire at Cape Town University right now. Thousands of books in the library were burnt by the fire. Most of the books were on African studies. This was Africa from where the primitive man spread throughout the world. Many were written in the 19th century. It reminded me of the fire at Taxila and Nalanda University.

Whether it is war or not, terrorism or not, the Syrian people are not going to get a taste of democracy. There is a parliamentary election on 9 May, but this election is just a name. President-cum-dictator Bashar al-Assad did not allow the opposition to stand there. The entire story of the Syrian War begins from there. Movements broke out in the Arab Spring and Bashar al-Assad used sarin gas to kill thousands.

It is not necessary to have democracy everywhere in the world. Somewhere the dictatorship is good, the monarchy is also good. It remains to be seen what the ruler will look like. Lee Kuan Yew ruled Singapore for 40 years, but turned it into gold. He has a high level of governmental understanding. advanced knowledge. The same can be said about Fidel Castro. Castro ruled unilaterally, but was not distributed anywhere. If the ruler is so then dictatorship or monarchy is not evil, but the ruler must be good. Otherwise, in Islamic countries such as China, the situation will be such that people do not have the right to tease.

By the way, Cuba will be ruled by a non-Castro president for the first time. After Fidel Castro, his younger brother Raul Castro took over and now his own party’s Diaz Canal will take over. There is also growing discontent and frustration in Cuba. There may be some changes.

Canadian Finance Minister Christiaan Freeland has revealed a budget of 210 million to help get Canada out of the swamp. When one million people receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, one person has a blood clotting problem. However, the European Union’s medical agencies recommend that a warning be written on the vaccine bottle. In Brazil, Kovid’s death toll has crossed 450,000. The government is now aware of the treatment for Corona.

In Sweden, the government has faltered when the public is lightening Corona. Her health minister said that Corona did not require treatment as if she had died. Strict policy rules will be introduced.

There are currently 12,300,000 reported cases of corona in the world and 21,8,8 deaths. Corona has changed the world. By the time this epidemic lasts, the world will have changed completely. What will happen after globalization? Whether this will be more exciting than globalization is still a fantasy. There is also a theory that the epidemic is a conspiracy. Neither China nor corporates have served this purpose. These are all principles. Is an assumption. We can create a better world if we hold the hand of reality instead of perception.